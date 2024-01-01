trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705083
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes

Sonam|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
The year has changed. Now we have entered the year 2024 but from the very first day of the year many big changes have also been implemented in the country. Many new rules have also come into effect from today i.e. 1st January. There are some rules which can have a direct impact on your pocket.

