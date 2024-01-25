trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714109
DNA: Nitish Kumar To Swap Alliances Again?

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis- As per latest reports, news is coming from sources that Nitish Kumar will separate from the Grand Alliance. It is being told that an agreement has been reached between BJP-JDU. The tension between RJD and JDU has increased since Nitish Kumar's statement on nepotism in politics.

