videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Owaisi's 15 minutes Statements

| Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

The fight for votes in the election arena of Maharashtra has now gone beyond the verbal abuse. The real issues are missing in the election battle, the fight has now become personal, the language has become indecent.... When the police in Solapur, Maharashtra, issued a notice to Owaisi for not making inflammatory statements, the politics became more heated. Owaisi alleged that those who enter mosques and threaten to kill are not being given notices, those who are calling the elections a Vod Jihad and Dharm Yudh are not being given notices... only selective action is being taken. Amidst this verbal battle going on in Maharashtra, the question is whether such statements will affect the elections. Will such verbal attacks have any effect on the voters, this will be the debate today.