DNA: No urgent hearing on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail extension plea

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

Chief Minister Kejriwal had asked the Supreme Court to extend his interim bail by 7 days on the basis of medical condition. But the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court bluntly refused to hear it immediately. Why does Kejriwal have to increase his interim bail? Voting will end on June 1. He has to go back to jail on June 2. Because the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail only to exercise his right to campaign.