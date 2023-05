videoDetails

DNA: Now criminals have started cheating at the door

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:16 AM IST

Digital fraud is increasing very fast in India. A PWC report has come out. In which it has been claimed that 92 percent of the cases in India have come from credit cards and digital wallets. So there 52 percent cases have come in front of social media and e-commerce.