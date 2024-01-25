trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713608
DNA: OIC countries cries foul over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
DNA: More than 120 crore Hindus spread in more than 180 countries of the world are celebrating the construction of Ram temple. Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is said to be an organization working for the welfare of Muslims all over the world, says that the construction of Ram temple is a matter of serious concern. He is raising this issue of concern because he feels that the place where the mosque was built after demolishing the temple under the leadership of Mughal invader Babar just 500 years ago, was always a mosque. According to OIC, construction of Ram temple on the same land is a matter of serious concern. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of Islamic countries around the world, often has a habit of intruding into India's internal affairs. This is not the first case. OIC is very worried about Ram temple.

