DNA: Opposition lashes out after 141 MPs suspended from Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
After the security lapse in Parliament, 141 opposition MPs who were demanding the statement of the Home Minister were suspended. Opposition MPs demonstrated in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. Big leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge participated in this demonstration. Meanwhile, a video is going viral rapidly. In the video, MP Kalyan Banerjee is imitating the Speaker and Rahul Gandhi is making his video.

