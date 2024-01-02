trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705534
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!

Sonam|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
Before the inauguration of Ram temple, Owaisi has once again said something about selective thinking. Owaisi was addressing people in Hyderabad. Here too Owaisi did not desist from his provocative habit. AIMIM Chief Owaisi spewed venom in front of the people.

