trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631400
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
DNA: A girl from Pakistan came to cross the border without visa for an Indian boy, but after her visa reached India, questions are being raised about the security in the country. It is being told that a woman named Seema Gulam Haider had fallen in love with a boy from India.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
play icon43:0
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
play icon12:54
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
play icon2:28
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
play icon9:55
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
DNA: Order of Taliban came..Beauty Parlor BAN
play icon4:38
DNA: Order of Taliban came..Beauty Parlor BAN
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
play icon43:0
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
play icon12:54
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
play icon2:28
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
play icon9:55
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
DNA: Order of Taliban came..Beauty Parlor BAN
play icon4:38
DNA: Order of Taliban came..Beauty Parlor BAN
DNA,pakistan girl cross border for love,India Pakistan,PUBG,प्यार फिर सीमा पार... प्रेमी से मिलने पाकिस्तान से नोएडा आई महिला गिरफ्तार,Pakistani woman,PUBG,Greater Noida,Pakistani woman fell in love with Noida boy,पाकिस्तानी महिला,पबजी,ग्रेटर नोएडा,पाकिस्तानी महिला को नोएडा के लड़के से हुआ प्यार,Noida police,