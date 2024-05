videoDetails

DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

In Sambhal, UP, a monk was doing tapasya for many days amidst the scorching heat. But the sadhu died on Sunday. The reason for the sadhu's death was heat. The sadhu's death due to heat has brought the administration into question. The sadhu, known as Kamliwale Pagal Baba, was doing tapasya sitting in front of the fire since May 23.