DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

Pakistan has declared a 5-day lockdown from October 12 to October 16 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Surprisingly, this is not due to any pandemic but due to the country’s incompetent government and military. During the lockdown, most services, including restaurants, schools, and courts, will be shut down. This exclusive report uncovers the reasons behind this unprecedented lockdown.