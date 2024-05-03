Advertisement
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
Fawad Chaudhary, who proved to be a failed politician in Pakistan elections, is seen in favor of Rahul Gandhi in Indian elections. BJP cornered Congress over Fawad Chaudhary's statements. Pakistan is a sensitive issue for Indians. Pakistan is the biggest cause of terrorism in India. Pakistan is also responsible for the death of innocent Indians in terrorist attacks.

