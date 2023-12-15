trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699493
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach Update: Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the case of Parliament Security Breach surrendered yesterday. Lalit is the same person who was still absconding in this case. Lalit Jha, a resident of Bihar, is a teacher by profession and works in Kolkata. Lalit is also associated with an NGO 'Neelaksh Aich'. Lalit is the General Secretary in this NGO. Today Lalit was produced in the Special Cell Court of Delhi Police and 15 days remand was sought, but 7 days police remand was given by the court.

All Videos

DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
Play Icon23:58
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
Play Icon3:24
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
Deshhit: After Shah's strong message on PoK, Pak PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar Rushes To Muzaffarabad
Play Icon5:19
Deshhit: After Shah's strong message on PoK, Pak PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar Rushes To Muzaffarabad
Deshhit: Big revelation on Putin's body double
Play Icon6:6
Deshhit: Big revelation on Putin's body double
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will ask questions to Shah...' Congress spokesperson slams Amit Shah
Play Icon7:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will ask questions to Shah...' Congress spokesperson slams Amit Shah

Trending Videos

DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
play icon23:58
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
play icon3:24
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
Deshhit: After Shah's strong message on PoK, Pak PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar Rushes To Muzaffarabad
play icon5:19
Deshhit: After Shah's strong message on PoK, Pak PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar Rushes To Muzaffarabad
Deshhit: Big revelation on Putin's body double
play icon6:6
Deshhit: Big revelation on Putin's body double
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will ask questions to Shah...' Congress spokesperson slams Amit Shah
play icon7:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will ask questions to Shah...' Congress spokesperson slams Amit Shah
DNA Video,Parliament Security Breach Updates LIVE,sagar sharma,Manoranjan,Lalit,Nilam,manickam tagore,Lalit Jha,Parliament security breach,lok sabha security breach,parliament security breach update,Security Breach In Parliament,security breach in lok sabha,Parliament attack,Parliament security,Parliament,lok sabha security breach today,security breach in parliament today,sagar sharma diary,lalit jha surrender,Hindi News,Breaking News,sansad news,lalit jha remand,