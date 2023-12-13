trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698645
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: No lesson even after 22 years of Parliament attack?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Today is December 13th, the 22th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament. Many of you may not even remember this attack. However, today something happened in the Parliament building that reminded everyone of the attack that took place twenty years ago. Around 1:15 PM, Lok Sabha session was going on. BJP MP from West Bengal, Shwetang Murmu, was delivering a speech. Suddenly, a noise was heard from the Visitor's Gallery. Members of Parliament thought that someone might have fallen from the gallery. However, a young man started jumping from one bench to another. After that, there was chaos among the MPs.

Parliament Security Breach Case: Accused Sagar Sharma Mother's Exclusive Interview
Play Icon14:55
Parliament Security Breach Case: Accused Sagar Sharma Mother's Exclusive Interview
High Security Breach At Parliament, 4 Accused Arrested
Play Icon33:37
High Security Breach At Parliament, 4 Accused Arrested
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Play Icon9:57
Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Play Icon5:34
 Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Play Icon52:35
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?

