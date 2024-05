videoDetails

DNA: Patna College Student Beaten To Death On Campus

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

Voting is to be held in Patna in the last phase of elections after three days. Big veteran leaders are holding rallies. But during this time, question marks have been raised on the law and order situation of Patna. Entering BN College in Patna, some miscreants beat up a student, Harsh, to death. As soon as Harsh came out after giving the exam, he was attacked.