DNA: PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya’s Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
DNA: Date of inauguration of Shri Ram Temple is approaching. Ramlala's life is to be consecrated on 22 January 2024. Therefore, preparations are going on in full swing in Ayodhya. Tremendous preparations have been made to make the Pran Pratishtha program grand. Ramnagari is being decorated like a bride. At this time the whole of Ayodhya is in Rammay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is coming to Ayodhya on December 30 to take stock of the preparations. A grand event will be held in Ayodhya on 30th December. And on this day, Prime Minister Modi will give a big gift of airport and railway station to the people of Ayodhya.

