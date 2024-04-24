Advertisement
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
Hanuman ji is always in demand in the electoral politics of the country. Therefore, today we will do an ideological analysis of the politics that gains power from the devotion of Bajrang Bali Hanuman, the supreme devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning in Rajasthan. Where in his election rally on Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seat, he wished everyone a happy Hanuman Jayanti. He said that under the Congress rule, reading and listening to Hanuman Chalisa has also become a crime...and this has hurt the Congress.

