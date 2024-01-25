trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713605
DNA: Political Storm In Bihar After announcement of Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
DNA: Karpoori Thakur was the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Bihar. Including both his tenures as Chief Minister, he ruled Bihar for a total of two and a half years. He was so popular among the people that after winning the first assembly elections in 1952, he never lost the Bihar Assembly elections. But Karpoori Thakur was known as a politician as well as a great socialist and social reformer. Karpoori Thakur took part in the freedom struggle. Even though he belonged to a backward class. But his thinking and his vision were for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of the society.

