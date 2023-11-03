trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683817
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Kanaram, living in Bisalpur, a small village in Rajasthan, has resolved to make his village plastic free. Kanaram runs a small tea shop in the village. Kanaram serves tea in exchange of single use plastic.
