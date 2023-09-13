trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661686
DNA: Positive news for blind students!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
An initiative has been taken by the government in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, which will bring light in the lives of blind students... A special machine has been installed in the District Government Library of Jhunjhunu... This machine scans books for blind students. Will read it to them... Thanks to this new technology introduced in the district library, it will now be easier for those students who are blind to read...
