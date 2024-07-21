videoDetails

DNA: Post LS polls victory, TMC gears up for Martyrs' Day rally on July 21

Sonam | Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

DNA: Now let's talk about Martyr's Day tomorrow, 21 July. ... Do not get confused between the two Martyr's Days here. ... The real Martyr's Day is on 23 March. The day to be celebrated tomorrow is the Martyr's Day of Bengal, and even in that only Mamata Banerjee celebrates it. This Martyr's Day is purely political. On 21 July 1993, there was a Congress demonstration in Kolkata. Congress was demanding to make voter ID card with photo compulsory. At that time, the Left government was ruling in West Bengal. The demonstration was led by the then Youth Congress President Mamata Banerjee. ... 13 Congress workers were killed in police firing on the violent demonstration.