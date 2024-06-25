videoDetails

DNA: Protests Erupt in Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

DNA: The news is from Delhi, where a bulldozer was used to demolish the illegal occupation of a mosque. But this was not Yogi's bulldozer. Rather it was MCD's bulldozer, which is occupied by Aam Aadmi Party. The name of the mosque complex in Mangolpuri where MCD's bulldozer demolished the illegal construction is Mohammadi Masjid. This mosque has been there since 1978, for which there are documents too. But MCD has bulldozed a portion in front of this mosque, in which washroom and toilet were built, calling it illegal construction. According to MCD, this place in the mosque was built by encroaching.