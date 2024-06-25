Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760577
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Protests Erupt in Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment

|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: The news is from Delhi, where a bulldozer was used to demolish the illegal occupation of a mosque. But this was not Yogi's bulldozer. Rather it was MCD's bulldozer, which is occupied by Aam Aadmi Party. The name of the mosque complex in Mangolpuri where MCD's bulldozer demolished the illegal construction is Mohammadi Masjid. This mosque has been there since 1978, for which there are documents too. But MCD has bulldozed a portion in front of this mosque, in which washroom and toilet were built, calling it illegal construction. According to MCD, this place in the mosque was built by encroaching.

All Videos

DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
Play Icon07:43
DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
Play Icon01:50
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
Play Icon12:26
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
Play Icon05:44
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
DNA: India Alliance meeting over for Lok Sabha Speaker Election
Play Icon01:20
DNA: India Alliance meeting over for Lok Sabha Speaker Election

Trending Videos

DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
play icon7:43
DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
play icon1:50
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
play icon12:26
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
play icon5:44
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
DNA: India Alliance meeting over for Lok Sabha Speaker Election
play icon1:20
DNA: India Alliance meeting over for Lok Sabha Speaker Election