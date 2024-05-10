Advertisement
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
The fourth phase of voting will take place on May 13. In the fourth phase, voting will also be held on the high profile seat Kannauj seat. Therefore, to win this high profile seat, today Rahul and Akhilesh came on one stage and asked for votes from the public. Both held rallies in Kanpur and Kannauj.

