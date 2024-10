videoDetails

DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, facing corruption allegations, was expected to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) but excused herself due to personal reasons. Rahul Gandhi expressed doubts over her absence, raising concerns about SEBI’s accountability amidst the ongoing controversy.