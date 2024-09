videoDetails

DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

In the past few days, attempts to sabotage train tracks have surfaced in various parts of the country. Dubbed as “Rail Jihad,” these incidents are now being seen as part of a larger plot. Are these just accidents, or is there a deeper conspiracy at play? Watch our investigation for more.