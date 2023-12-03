trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695111
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot has resigned after the shameful defeat in Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel submitted his resignation to Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan. On BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Modi said, I have stayed away from predictions in politics. But this time I broke this rule also. I had predicted in Rajasthan that the Congress government would not return to Rajasthan.
