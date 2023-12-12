trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698244
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?

Dec 12, 2023
Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: BJP has once again surprised everyone with the name of Rajasthan CM. It seems as if BJP is preparing its generation of politics for the future in these three states. Such names have been selected for the post of Chief Minister, who have been working for the party at the grassroots level in politics. Many big names involved in this race were disappointed when Bhajanlal Sharma became the Chief Minister.

DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister
Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement

