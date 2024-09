videoDetails

DNA: Ramnath Kovind under suspicion in Tirupati Laddu controversy?

| Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:04 AM IST

DNA: The news of animal fat in Prasadam has not only shaken the faith of common people in temple offerings, but former President Ramnath Kovind has also come under fire. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu had accused Tirupati Prasadam of adulteration with animal fat on the basis of NDDB lab report. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust got the samples tested in 4 labs, all of which confirmed the adulteration with fat.