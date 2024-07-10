Advertisement
DNA: Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple to open on July 14

Sonam|Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
As much as the Jagannath Temple, one of the Char Dhams, is revered, there are equally many discussions about its Ratna Bhandar. It is believed that the jewels of the three deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra of the Jagannath temple are kept in the Ratna Bhandar. The value of the diamonds and jewels present in Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple is said to be in billions...but what is the real value? t will be known on 14th July..when the doors of Ratna Bhandar will open.

