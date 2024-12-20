videoDetails

DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

Free electricity, free water, free ration, free bus service... If it were up to them, politicians would forgive the public's sins before the elections, but the burden of this freebie politics is weighing heavily on the country's economy. The Reserve Bank of the country has advised the states to stop running the business of free...freebies. The Reserve Bank has released a shocking report. In this report of State Finances...A Study of Budgets of 2024-25, freebie politics has been thoroughly thrashed.