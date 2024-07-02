videoDetails

DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

The attacks that Rahul Gandhi made on Modi government in Parliament yesterday. Today PM Modi has answered them selectively in Lok Sabha. First we will make you face the truth of Rahul Gandhi's claim regarding compensation in Ayodhya. On Rahul's claims, CM Yogi has said that Rahul is lying. Everyone has received compensation in Ayodhya. So now the question is whether Rahul Gandhi is telling the truth and BJP is lying? See what the people of Ayodhya are saying?