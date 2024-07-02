Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2762795
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The attacks that Rahul Gandhi made on Modi government in Parliament yesterday. Today PM Modi has answered them selectively in Lok Sabha. First we will make you face the truth of Rahul Gandhi's claim regarding compensation in Ayodhya. On Rahul's claims, CM Yogi has said that Rahul is lying. Everyone has received compensation in Ayodhya. So now the question is whether Rahul Gandhi is telling the truth and BJP is lying? See what the people of Ayodhya are saying?

All Videos

PM Modi's 'Balak Buddhi' Taunt At Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon11:20
PM Modi's 'Balak Buddhi' Taunt At Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi speaks on Hathras Accident
Play Icon03:10
PM Modi speaks on Hathras Accident
Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha
Play Icon14:35
Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha
Owaisi Targets Modi In Lok Sabha Speech
Play Icon05:15
Owaisi Targets Modi In Lok Sabha Speech
TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee’s Hilarious Jibe At BJP
Play Icon01:41
TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee’s Hilarious Jibe At BJP

Trending Videos

PM Modi's 'Balak Buddhi' Taunt At Rahul Gandhi
play icon11:20
PM Modi's 'Balak Buddhi' Taunt At Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi speaks on Hathras Accident
play icon3:10
PM Modi speaks on Hathras Accident
Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha
play icon14:35
Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha
Owaisi Targets Modi In Lok Sabha Speech
play icon5:15
Owaisi Targets Modi In Lok Sabha Speech
TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee’s Hilarious Jibe At BJP
play icon1:41
TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee’s Hilarious Jibe At BJP