DNA: Record-Breaking Beginning For Amarnath Yatra

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Enthusiasm is being seen among the devotees of Baba Barfani in Jammu and Kashmir regarding the Amarnath Yatra. The enthusiasm of the devotees is high and with this enthusiasm and faith, the number of pilgrims has broken all the previous records. The holy Amarnath Yatra started from 29th June. Within 10 days of the start of the yatra, more than 2 lakh pilgrims have created a new record of having darshan of Baba.