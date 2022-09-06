DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
Recently many such reports came out that when celebrities got heart attack. TV actor Siddharth Shukla, was 40 years old and died of a heart attack. Comedian Raju Srivastava's heart betrayed him, so he is still hospitalized. The risk of heart attack is increasing not only in celebrities but also among common people.
Recently many such reports came out that when celebrities got heart attack. TV actor Siddharth Shukla, was 40 years old and died of a heart attack. Comedian Raju Srivastava's heart betrayed him, so he is still hospitalized. The risk of heart attack is increasing not only in celebrities but also among common people.