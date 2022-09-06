DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India

Recently many such reports came out that when celebrities got heart attack. TV actor Siddharth Shukla, was 40 years old and died of a heart attack. Comedian Raju Srivastava's heart betrayed him, so he is still hospitalized. The risk of heart attack is increasing not only in celebrities but also among common people.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Recently many such reports came out that when celebrities got heart attack. TV actor Siddharth Shukla, was 40 years old and died of a heart attack. Comedian Raju Srivastava's heart betrayed him, so he is still hospitalized. The risk of heart attack is increasing not only in celebrities but also among common people.