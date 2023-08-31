trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656189
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
On Wednesday, the Indian Army conducted military exercises in Jaisalmer. This military exercise was conducted in the Pokhran range, near the Pakistani border. In which the weapons of the Indian Army showed their strength for 40 minutes. The Commander General of Brazil was present as the chief guest on this occasion.
