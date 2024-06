videoDetails

DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain

Sonam | Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 03:00 AM IST

Today it rained in Delhi and the roof of the parking lot at Terminal 1 of Delhi's IGI Airport collapsed. At the time of the accident, some vehicles were parked in the parking lot...three heavy iron support beams on the roof fell on these vehicles. Everything happened so suddenly that the people sitting in the vehicles did not get a chance to escape. One person has died in this accident