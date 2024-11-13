videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Supreme Court Verdict On Bulldozer Action

Sonam | Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 08:08 PM IST

Supreme Court has made a big comment on the bulldozer action. The court has said that bulldozers cannot be run on the construction of a guilty or accused without following the legal process. The court has also reprimanded those officers who were carrying out the bulldozer action by taking the law in their hands. A bench of two judges today said that the guilty officers will not only get the houses built but will also pay compensation. Know what is in the Supreme Court's order on bulldozer action. Watch a heated debate on this issue.