DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 02:58 AM IST

Indian Air Force is planning to equip its powerful fighter jets Rafale and Tejas with Rudram-1 missile. Rudram Missile is a new generation anti-radiation missile made in India for air-to-surface and ground attack. There is no limit to the range and speed of this Indian weapon.