DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

An explosive revelation has been made on SEBI Chief Madhavi Buch. Senior lawyer and former MP Subramanian Swamy claims that Madhavi Buch used her power to cover up the big scam between Max Healthcare and Axis Bank. And SEBI is also trying to cover up the matter. After Swamy's petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the High Court has also given a big order against the SEBI Chief, and has also reprimanded SEBI.