DNA: See the flawless archery of archer Sheetal without hands

Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
DNA: You will also salute the stubbornness of Sheetal Devi, resident of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Despite having no hands, Sheetal Devi is an excellent archer. He has achieved mastery at the age of just 16, people are stunned to see his talent.
