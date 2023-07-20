trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638172
DNA: Seema is the 'main lead' of the ISI script?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The biggest question is on Seema's marriage... because Seema has been claiming till now that she was forced to marry Ghulam Haider i.e. her Pakistani husband... whereas we had shown a viral affidavit in DNA, according to which Seema had eloped and married Ghulam Haider against the wishes of her family members, and Ghulam Haider has also confirmed this in a conversation with Zee News.
