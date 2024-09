videoDetails

DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

Shimla is facing a major identity fraud scandal, where over 35 Muslim merchants in the Ghuma area were found with identical Aadhaar cards, sharing the same birth dates. This has sparked concerns about the demographic changes in the region. The incident raises questions about the use of fake IDs to manipulate population statistics and identity verification systems in India.