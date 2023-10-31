trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682211
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
High alert continues across the country due to the blast in Kerala. 3 bomb blasts took place at a Christian prayer meeting in Ernakulam, Kerala, in which 3 people have died so far. Police interrogation of Kerala bomb blast accused Dominic Martin continues. Dominic Martin came to India from Dubai 2 months ago, lived in Dubai for about 15 years. Recently, a rally was held in Kerala in support of Palestine in which Hamas leader Khaled Mashael participated through virtual medium. Now questions are being raised whether this person is in contact with terrorists in Dubai? Was Martin brainwashed in Dubai?
