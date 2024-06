videoDetails

DNA: Shocking report on water crisis!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

Recently, a report has come from Nepal's International Center for Integrated Mountain Development i.e. ICIMOD... According to this report, this time the level of snowfall in Hindu Kush Himalaya has been 20 percent less than normal. The least snowfall has occurred in the west of the Hindu Kush Himalayas.