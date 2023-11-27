trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692911
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Shocking video of Laraib Hashmi Confession

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: The way Laraib Hashmi attacked the conductor with a chopper in the bus. He did it with full planning… He was so influenced by the fanatic ideology that he almost went to behead the conductor. After the attack, now big revelations are being made about Lareb Hashmi... and every revelation is troubling the security agencies...
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
Play Icon12:17
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
Play Icon14:28
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Play Icon10:39
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
Play Icon10:37
Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know
Play Icon3:46
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know

Trending Videos

DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
play icon12:17
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
play icon14:28
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
play icon10:39
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
play icon10:37
Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know
play icon3:46
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know
laraib hashmi news,laraib hashmi video,laraib hashmi cm yogi,PM Modi,prayagraj crime news,prayagraj laraib hashmi,laraib hashmi prayagraj news,prayagraj lareb hashmi,laraib hashmi prayagraj video,prayagraj news in hindi,laraib hashmi,encounter laraib hashmi,laraib hashmi prayagraj,CRIME NEWS IN HINDI,prayagraj latest news,prayagraj encounter news,Prayagraj Breaking,Hindi News,Prayagraj Police,Prayagraj,Crime in Prayagraj,labrej hashmi encounter news,