trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686666
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
This is not the first incident of fire in a sleeper bus in Gurugram, 5 such incidents have come to light in the last 2 years. In these accidents, 50 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured. The question is why sleeper buses are becoming moving pyres. After the fire in the sleeper buses, no arrangements have been made to evacuate the passengers safely in time.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Play Icon8:19
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
Play Icon9:42
DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
Play Icon8:35
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
Play Icon8:22
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?
Play Icon7:32
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?

Trending Videos

DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
play icon8:19
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
play icon9:42
DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
play icon8:35
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
play icon8:22
DNA: God's Diwali gift to Delhi before pollution
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?
play icon7:32
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Vinod Bansal said – What is the problem in saying Jai Siyaram?
DNA Video,Gurugram Bus fire,bus catches fire in gurugram,fire in sleeper bus in gurugram,double decker bus fire in gurugram,fire in bus in gurugram,gurugram volvo bus fire news,jaipur delhi bus catche fire in gurugram,bus fire gurugram,bus fire in gurugram,gurugram bus fire video,gurugram volvo bus fire,Gurugram Bus catches fire,Gurugram news,gurugram sleeper bus fire,sleeper bus fire gurugram,gurugram bus accident,Sourabh Raaj Jain,sleeper bus dangerous,