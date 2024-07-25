Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2769969
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur

Sonam|Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On one hand, CM Yogi is busy in improving the law and order of the state, while on the other hand, some people try to disturb the peace of the state from time to time. Was Sar Tan Se Juda gang active in Kanpur on Muharram? To know and understand who were those people...who raised this slogan...and what was their motive...Zee News team reached the same area of ​​Kanpur...where this controversial slogan was raised on the day of Muharram... From there we show you the On The Spot Investigation Report of Zee News.

All Videos

DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
Play Icon02:04
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
Play Icon05:09
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
Play Icon02:21
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
Play Icon02:59
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!
Play Icon03:42
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!

Trending Videos

DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
play icon2:4
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
play icon5:9
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
play icon2:21
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
play icon2:59
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!
play icon3:42
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!