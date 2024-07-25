videoDetails

DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur

Sonam | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

On one hand, CM Yogi is busy in improving the law and order of the state, while on the other hand, some people try to disturb the peace of the state from time to time. Was Sar Tan Se Juda gang active in Kanpur on Muharram? To know and understand who were those people...who raised this slogan...and what was their motive...Zee News team reached the same area of ​​Kanpur...where this controversial slogan was raised on the day of Muharram... From there we show you the On The Spot Investigation Report of Zee News.