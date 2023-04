videoDetails

DNA: Special instructions issued for teachers by 'Patna Education Officer'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

Special instructions have been issued for the teachers by the Patna Education Officer, the capital of Bihar. Teachers have been assigned their duty on caste based calculation. During this time, in the absence of the teacher in the school, it has been suggested to teach the upper class students to the lower class students.