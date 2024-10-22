videoDetails

DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

Today’s DNA begins with a warning bell for Delhi and every major city in India. On Sunday, a blast shook Rohini, Delhi, creating panic as smoke filled the air. It’s been 13 years since Delhi last experienced a blast, and for the first time in 19 years, a bomb exploded just 10 days before Diwali. This incident, which occurred outside a CRPF school, has left people asking if this is a prelude to a larger terror attack. With the investigation linking the explosion to Khalistan and ISI, and the explosives used being highly dangerous, we uncover exclusive insights in this DNA report that you must watch for your safety this festive season.