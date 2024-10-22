Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2810027https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-special-is-delhi-facing-a-terror-threat-before-diwali-2810027.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today’s DNA begins with a warning bell for Delhi and every major city in India. On Sunday, a blast shook Rohini, Delhi, creating panic as smoke filled the air. It’s been 13 years since Delhi last experienced a blast, and for the first time in 19 years, a bomb exploded just 10 days before Diwali. This incident, which occurred outside a CRPF school, has left people asking if this is a prelude to a larger terror attack. With the investigation linking the explosion to Khalistan and ISI, and the explosives used being highly dangerous, we uncover exclusive insights in this DNA report that you must watch for your safety this festive season.

All Videos

Ground Report: How Strong is Delhi’s Security Amid Explosion Threats?
Play Icon33:48
Ground Report: How Strong is Delhi’s Security Amid Explosion Threats?
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi vs Akhilesh Yadav over Bahraich Violence!
Play Icon43:36
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi vs Akhilesh Yadav over Bahraich Violence!
Exclusive interview of Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali
Play Icon16:34
Exclusive interview of Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali
7 killed during terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Gandarbal
Play Icon01:44
7 killed during terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Gandarbal
Treasure protected by Snake
Play Icon11:55
Treasure protected by Snake

Trending Videos

Ground Report: How Strong is Delhi’s Security Amid Explosion Threats?
play icon33:48
Ground Report: How Strong is Delhi’s Security Amid Explosion Threats?
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi vs Akhilesh Yadav over Bahraich Violence!
play icon43:36
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi vs Akhilesh Yadav over Bahraich Violence!
Exclusive interview of Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali
play icon16:34
Exclusive interview of Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali
7 killed during terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Gandarbal
play icon1:44
7 killed during terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Gandarbal
Treasure protected by Snake
play icon11:55
Treasure protected by Snake
NEWS ON ONE CLICK