videoDetails

DNA: Stampede at charity event in Yemen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

In Yemen's capital Sana'a, before Eid, a program of donating Zakat i.e. donation to the poor is done. In this program, the businessmen of Yemen were distributing money to the poor. During this a stampede broke out and 80 people died.