DNA: Suicide will stop in Kota with spring fans, change the fan, not the circumstances

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
DNA: In view of the increasing suicide of students coming for competitive preparation in Rajasthan's Kota, the administration has come up with a new solution. There, instead of ceiling fans, spring fans will be installed in the students' rooms. Will spring fans stop suicide cases in Kota, change the fan, not the circumstances
